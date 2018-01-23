Nigeria's former president Olusegun Obasanjo on Tuesday wrote a blistering letter to President Muhammadu Buhari advising him not to contest in the 2019 presidential elections. Obasanjo attacks Buhari, asks president not to run in 2019 A close aide to Obasanjo in an interview revealed that Obasanjo had earlier mentioned some of the contents of the letter to Buhari personally but nothing was done. “In 2016, Baba went to the presidential villa in Abuja before PMB fell ill and they discussed these things, especially the economy, non-performance of some appointees and fight against corruption. “Baba also had a one on one talk with the president while he was recuperating abroad on same issues. “Again, when President Buhari returned to Nigeria, Baba went to meet him again to remind him what they discussed. “PMB gave his words that there will be changes but till now, those assurances have not been fulfilled. “Baba felt he should speak now so that it would be on record that he didn’t keep quiet when things were going wrong.”