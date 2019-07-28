JustForex Trading - Start Now

Sports Wimbledon teen star Coco wins in Washington qualifying – The Guardian Nigeria News

#1
Coco Gauff, the 15-year-old American who breezed into the Wimbledon last 16 earlier this month, returned Saturday with a qualifying victory at the WTA Washington Open.

Gauff defeated compatriot Maegan Manasse 6-4, 6-2 in 68 minutes to advance within one match of making the main draw of next week’s...

citi.JPG

read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2Y6t6oc

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[61]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top