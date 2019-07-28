Coco Gauff, the 15-year-old American who breezed into the Wimbledon last 16 earlier this month, returned Saturday with a qualifying victory at the WTA Washington Open.
Gauff defeated compatriot Maegan Manasse 6-4, 6-2 in 68 minutes to advance within one match of making the main draw of next week’s...
read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2Y6t6oc
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Gauff defeated compatriot Maegan Manasse 6-4, 6-2 in 68 minutes to advance within one match of making the main draw of next week’s...
read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2Y6t6oc
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[61]