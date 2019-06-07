Twenty-two persons were reportedly killed while many women were abducted when suspected bandits attacked Zangon-Kankara and Makera in Kankara local government area of Katsina state.
A resident of Zango-Kankara told TheCable that the attacks occurred on Thursday evening.
He said while 18 people were killed in Zangon, four lost their lives in Makera where several women were abducted.
