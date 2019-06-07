JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro Women abducted, 22 killed’ as gunmen raid Katsina communities - The Cable

#1
Twenty-two persons were reportedly killed while many women were abducted when suspected bandits attacked Zangon-Kankara and Makera in Kankara local government area of Katsina state.

A resident of Zango-Kankara told TheCable that the attacks occurred on Thursday evening.

He said while 18 people were killed in Zangon, four lost their lives in Makera where several women were abducted.


download (3).jpg


read more
 
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top