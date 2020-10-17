Business WTO: 79 countries back Okonjo-Iweala’s candidacy – New Telegraph


www.newtelegraphng.com

WTO: 79 countries back Okonjo-Iweala’s candidacy - New Telegraph

Nigeria’s Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, quest to lead the World Trade Organisation (WTO) has received a major boost as the entire African continent is now backing her candidacy. “I feel the wind behind my back,” she told a virtual press briefing after the 55-member African Union officially supported...
