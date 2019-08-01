Nigerians living in Mpumalanga province of South Africa have been subjected to another attack by South Africans in renewed xenophobic violence.Information on the attack is still sketchy at the time of filing this report, but it was gathered that the leadership of Nigerian Citizens In South Africa (NICASA) and Nigeria’s Consular General to South Africa are already on their way to Witbank in Mpumalanga province to get firsthand information on the xenophobic attack.