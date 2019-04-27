Some suspected internet fraudsters, aka yahoo boys have allegedly injured an Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC operative in Abuja, while resisting arrests during a raid on their hideout in the city.
According to reports, the Commission nabbed Mmizoro Chinedu and Utyo Philip, two suspected internet fraudsters at the …
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2W99WJu
Get More Nigeria Metro News
According to reports, the Commission nabbed Mmizoro Chinedu and Utyo Philip, two suspected internet fraudsters at the …
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2W99WJu
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[63]