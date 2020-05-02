Metro Yangy, The Babcock Student Accused Of Raping 24 Girls, Has Reacted (Video) – YouTube

Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Chinedu Iroka Metro Yangy, the Babcock student accused of raping 24 girls including his cousin has reacted (video) – Linda Ikeji’s Blog Metro News 0
ese Metro Another girl ‘raped, murdered’ in Ibadan — days after UNIBEN student - The Cable Metro News 0
Kenneth Chimaobi Metro Obafemi Awolowo University Students Protest Rising Rape Cases In Nigeria, Demand Justice For UNIBEN Student Sexually Abused, Killed Inside Church..... Metro News 0
Kenneth Chimaobi Metro Police promise to arrest killers of UNIBEN student – Legit Nigeria News Metro News 0
Chinedu Iroka Metro Father Of Late UNIBEN Student, Vera Uwaila Breaks Silences – Information Nigeria Metro News 0
Similar threads
Metro Yangy, the Babcock student accused of raping 24 girls including his cousin has reacted (video) – Linda Ikeji’s Blog
Metro Another girl ‘raped, murdered’ in Ibadan — days after UNIBEN student - The Cable
Metro Obafemi Awolowo University Students Protest Rising Rape Cases In Nigeria, Demand Justice For UNIBEN Student Sexually Abused, Killed Inside Church.....
Metro Police promise to arrest killers of UNIBEN student – Legit Nigeria News
Metro Father Of Late UNIBEN Student, Vera Uwaila Breaks Silences – Information Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top