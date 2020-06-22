You're Free To Sl*ep With Your Husband's Brother - Female Pastor Tells Women - P.M.EXPRESS
CHUKA UBAH The founder and leader of Life of Faith and Prosperity Ministry in Asaba, Delta State, Pastor Veronica, has told married women that they are free to sleep with their husband’s brothers if they so desire because it is not adultery. P.M.EXPRESS reports the controversial Pastor Veronica...
