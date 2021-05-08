Chinedu Iroka
Social Member
Curators
✅ NEW - car park, swimming pool, 24 hours light/security and more.
You are not a prophet – Prophet Aloysius challenges Odumeje to a spiritual contest - New Telegraph
Amid backlashes from the death of Ada Jesus, Prophet Odumeje is up for a new challenge initiated by his counterpart, Prophet Goodheart Aloysius. Prophet Aloysius called out Odumeje while declaring that he is not a prophet as he claims. In order to justify and prove to the general public the…
www.newtelegraphng.com