John Oyegun, former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says Adam Oshiomhole, his successor, lacks the capacity to lead a political party in the 21st century. Oyegun accused Oshiomhole of degrading and demarketing the APC, rather than seeking to bring more people on board. He was reacting …
Read more via TheCable – http://bit.ly/2Km3YSh
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via TheCable – http://bit.ly/2Km3YSh
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]