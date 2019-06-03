Politics You lack the capacity to lead APC, Oyegun blasts Oshiomhole – TheCable

#1
John Oyegun, former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says Adam Oshiomhole, his successor, lacks the capacity to lead a political party in the 21st century. Oyegun accused Oshiomhole of degrading and demarketing the APC, rather than seeking to bring more people on board. He was reacting …



Read more via TheCable – http://bit.ly/2Km3YSh
Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top