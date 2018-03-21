Disturbed by the recent attack by suspected herdsmen on Enyanwu Igwe community in Izzi council area of Ebonyi State where four persons were killed and several property destroyed, the Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) has asked South East governors to ban open grazing in Igboland.
Rising from a meeting yesterday in Enugu, the group accused the Federal Government of ‘double standard’ in the handling of issues involving herdsmen in the country.
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – http://ift.tt/2u7cEFB
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator: Mar 21, 2018 at 9:07 AM