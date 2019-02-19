Metro Zamfara blogger sheds tears as she begs kidnappers to collect N1m and release her younger brother but they insist on N15m (Photos) – YabaLeftOnline

#1
The younger brother of a popular Zamfara blogger, Shafaatu M Bala, was kidnapped on his way from Tsafe to Gusau, Zamfara state.

According to reports, the kidnappers are demanding N15 million ransom to release the young man. Read the post by a concerned Facebook user below: “Jibril M Bala, …



Read more via YabaLeftOnline – http://bit.ly/2DSIV5b

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
[36]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top