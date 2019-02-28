Business ‘17% of adult Nigerians don’t have smartphones’ – The Guardian Nigeria News

#1
About 17 per cent of Nigerian adults are without smartphones. A study conducted by Pew Research Centre, based in Washington D.C., USA, which disclosed this, however said 39 per cent owned a smartphone, while 44 per cent use ordinary mobile phone. …



