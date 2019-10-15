Justforex_nb_campaign

Metro ‘23 girls still missing, four years after Zaria massacre’ – The Guardian Nigeria News

#1
Families of the people that got missing on December 12, 2015 in Zaria, Kaduna State, are yet to be united with some of their relatives, with 23 girls still missing, almost four years after.

The Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) lamented …

imn.jpg

Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2OUmF21

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top