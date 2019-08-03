JustForex Trading - Start Now

Business ‘Banks lost N15billion to fraud, cyber-crime in 2018’ – Nairametrics

The Nigerian banking industry lost N15.15 billion to cyber-crime and forgeries in 2018. This amount was 539% higher than the N2.37 billion recorded in 2017.

This information was contained in the 2018 report of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Commission (NDIC), posted on its website on Friday. According …

