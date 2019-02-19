Politics ‘General Buhari’ showing his true colours with death threat, says Atiku | TheNigeriaLawyer

Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says threatening people with death in context of election is incitement to electoral violence. Atiku was reacting to a statement credited to President Muhammadu Buhari that ballot-snatchers will pay with their lives. In a statement on Monday, Phrank Shaibu, …



