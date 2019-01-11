Entertainment ‘I built the name Plantashun Boiz, 2face didn’t want Faze to join’ – Blackface – YabaLeftOnline

#1
Blackface has continued his mission of war against 2face Idibia as the long standing beef between former Plantashun Boiz members continues to gain momentum.

In a new interview with TVC , Blackface said he built the name Plantashun Boiz, but 2face didn’t want Faze to join them back then. He also …



via YabaLeftOnline – http://bit.ly/2RnKtxo

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[85]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top