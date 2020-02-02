The ‘attention’ crooner is currently in Los Angeles, USA recording her upcoming album.
She posted this message on her Instagram page showing that she doesn’t check price tags whenever she goes shopping.
via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2uRLOCm
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
She posted this message on her Instagram page showing that she doesn’t check price tags whenever she goes shopping.
via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2uRLOCm
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Attachments
- 25.2 KB Views: 0
Last edited by a moderator:[79]