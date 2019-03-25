Top rated female vocalist Aituaje Iruobe better known as Waje is considering quitting music to face other things.
The main reason for the singer’s decision is that she lacks the necessary funds to actively promote her music to her …
via Jaguda.com – https://ift.tt/2CC3mUe
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The main reason for the singer’s decision is that she lacks the necessary funds to actively promote her music to her …
via Jaguda.com – https://ift.tt/2CC3mUe
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[55]