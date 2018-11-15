Politics ‘I Know How Boko Haram Started’ – Atiku – Olisa.tv

#1
Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general elections, has said he knows how Boko Haram started.

The Turakin Adamawa stated this in an interview with The African Reports, which he shared on his verified Twitter handle....



Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2Bb7HgN

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[85]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top