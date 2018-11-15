Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general elections, has said he knows how Boko Haram started.
The Turakin Adamawa stated this in an interview with The African Reports, which he shared on his verified Twitter handle....
Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2Bb7HgN
Get More Nigeria Political News
The Turakin Adamawa stated this in an interview with The African Reports, which he shared on his verified Twitter handle....
Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2Bb7HgN
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[85]