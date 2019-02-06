President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday assured Nigerians that he will not change his style when given a second term in office.
There have been insinuations the President will change and stop working for the masses if reelected.....
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2MQKjcn
Get More Nigeria Political News
There have been insinuations the President will change and stop working for the masses if reelected.....
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2MQKjcn
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]