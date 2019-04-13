Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2015 elections, says the All Progressives Congress (APC) does not deserve a response from him after claiming he wasn’t born Nigerian, hence he was ineligible to contest the presidential election in the first place.
The Independent …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – http://bit.ly/2X6LRmH
Get More Nigeria Political News
The Independent …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – http://bit.ly/2X6LRmH
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[71]