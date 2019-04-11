Politics Nigerian Government Threatens Atiku With ‘Dire Consequences’ If He Continues Seeking Self-Help – Sahara Reporters

#1
The Nigerian Government has warned Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), of the “dire consequences” to expect if he continues resorting to self-help in his bid to reverse the outcome of the February 23 presidential election.

Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture, delivered …



Read more via Sahara Reporters – http://bit.ly/2X09jlq

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[11]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top