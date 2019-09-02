JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics ‘Islam is bigger than You’ – Asari Dokubo slams Wike for Destroying Mosque [Video] – Olisa.tv

#1
Asari Dokubo, leader of the Niger Delta Peoples Salvation Force (NDPSF), has called out Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers, for the demolition of a mosque in the state.

Asari said he and his family worship at the mosque located at Trans-Amadi in Port Harcourt, and that the property was …


Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2kbtQG7

Get More Nigeria Political News
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
[24]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top