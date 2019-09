Asari Dokubo, leader of the Niger Delta Peoples Salvation Force (NDPSF), has called out Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers, for the demolition of a mosque in the state.Asari said he and his family worship at the mosque located at Trans-Amadi in Port Harcourt, and that the property was …Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2kbtQG7 Get More Nigeria Political News