How did you emerge as the Oba of Lagos?Any genuine prince from the day he is born has an ultimate aim to ascend the throne.
Any prince that does not aspire to become a king may be impure. The Bible says many are called but few are chosen. The …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2BCCD9Y
Get More Nigeria Political News
Any prince that does not aspire to become a king may be impure. The Bible says many are called but few are chosen. The …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2BCCD9Y
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]