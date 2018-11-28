Politics ‘Many Nigerian Politicians Are Thieves Except Buhari’ – Oba Of Lagos – Nairaland

#1
How did you emerge as the Oba of Lagos?Any genuine prince from the day he is born has an ultimate aim to ascend the throne.

Any prince that does not aspire to become a king may be impure. The Bible says many are called but few are chosen. The …



Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2BCCD9Y

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top