Justforex_nb_campaign

Sports ‘Nigeria is bigger than any player’ – Kanu Nwankwo reacts to Abraham and Tomori receiving England call-ups – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

#1
Nigeria and Arsenal football legend, Nwankwo Kanu has reacted after England handed Chelsea stars, Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori international call-ups. The duo who are eligible to play for Nigeria through their parents were on Thursday included in the Three Lions’ squad to face the Czech Republic and Bulgaria


5d987fee7afe5.jpg


read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2oZxh4r
---------------
Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
[37]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top