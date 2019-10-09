Tammy Abraham has made it clear that his international dream has always been to represent England and not Nigeria.
The 22-year-old Chelsea striker was recently called up by England for the Euro 2020 qualifiers in the Czech Republic and Bulgaria taking place this month....
read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2AVyRal
Get More Nigeria Sports News
The 22-year-old Chelsea striker was recently called up by England for the Euro 2020 qualifiers in the Czech Republic and Bulgaria taking place this month....
read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2AVyRal
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]