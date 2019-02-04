Business ‘Out of 35m Nigerians with BVN, 25m are underserved’ – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper

#1
A financial expert and former Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Coronation Trustees Limited, Mrs. Oghogho Osula, has stated that out of 35 million with Bank Verification Number (BVM), 25 million are generally considered to be financially underserved.

Osula , who stated …



Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – http://bit.ly/2GnWsV5

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[41]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top