Place your Ad here for $145.00 per Week!

Metro ‘Out-Of-Control’ Van Mows Down Pedestrians Outside Hospital Leaving Trail Of Bodies – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

#1
Nurses and passersby ran into the street to save victims after a van ploughed into pedestrians and motorbike riders outside a hospital, killing at least one person.

There were distressing scenes in the aftermath as a number of bodies and bikes lay scattered on the …



Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2LBu40M

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Place your Ad here for $25.00 per Week!

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top