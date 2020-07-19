'Rich' Nigerians to pay more for electricity as Buhari approves new tariff | TheCable
President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, approved the implementation of the proposed cost-reflective electricity tariff for the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI). However, residential areas classified as “poor” will not be
www.thecable.ng
PLACE YOUR ADVERT HERE
Connect with people interested in education, social, crime and health News!
Connect with people interested in education, social, crime and health News!