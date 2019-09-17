Immediate past chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru M. Jega, has blamed the widening poverty in Nigeria on the shoulders of the country’s ruling class.
Jega lamented that the absence of social justice in the …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/31tNJsg
Get More Nigeria Political News
Jega lamented that the absence of social justice in the …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/31tNJsg
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]