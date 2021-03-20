Chinedu Iroka
Social Member
Curators
‘They Are In The Forest’: Ortom Asks Buhari To Fish Out Criminals Terrorising Benue
Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom on Saturday called on President Muhammadu Buhari and security agencies to fish out the criminals terrorising the state. Mr Ortom spoke to reporters after surviving an attack allegedly carried out by armed herdsmen in Makurdi. He was visiting a farm when the...
www.channelstv.com