Metro ‘Withdraw Charges Against CJN’ – Falana Tells FG – Olisa.tv

#1
A Senior Advocate of Nigeria and human rights lawyer, Mr Femi Falana, has called on the Federal Government to withdraw the criminal charges against the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen.

In a statement Sunday, Falana faulted the move by the government to press charges against the …



Read more via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2HbegF2

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[16]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top