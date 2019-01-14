A Senior Advocate of Nigeria and human rights lawyer, Mr Femi Falana, has called on the Federal Government to withdraw the criminal charges against the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen.
In a statement Sunday, Falana faulted the move by the government to press charges against the …
Read more via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2HbegF2
Get More Nigeria Metro News
In a statement Sunday, Falana faulted the move by the government to press charges against the …
Read more via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2HbegF2
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[16]