A certain Ghanaian marriage councellor who goes by the name, George Lutterodt says any man that does not ensure his wife reaches orgasm during s€x will go to hell.
The councellor who has made many controversial statements in time past, said this at Prophet Sampson Amoateng’s ‘Stars in …
Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2QsA6bp
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The councellor who has made many controversial statements in time past, said this at Prophet Sampson Amoateng’s ‘Stars in …
Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2QsA6bp
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[2]