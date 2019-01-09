Some soldiers fighting Boko Haram have lambasted President Muhammadu Buhari and the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai.
One of the anonymous soldiers, in a video recording he captured, stated that scores of his colleagues were killed by the terrorists recently.....
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2sgwJFJ
Get More Nigeria Metro News
One of the anonymous soldiers, in a video recording he captured, stated that scores of his colleagues were killed by the terrorists recently.....
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2sgwJFJ
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]