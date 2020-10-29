Entertainment “Do you enjoy Ned Nwoko in bed” – Overzealous fan asks Regina Daniels – Information Nigeria


“Do you enjoy Ned Nwoko in bed” – Overzealous fan asks Regina Daniels

An overzealous fan has asked Actress Regina Daniels on whether she enjoys her husband in bed. The fan who asked the question said she was concerned about Daniels’ sexual satisfaction due to the age of the man she got married to, Ned Nwoko. When news of their romance started circulating, many...
www.informationnigeria.com
 
