Entertainment “I Can’t Marry A Man Who Doesn’t Have At Least Two Expensive Cars In His Garage” – Khloe tells Alex (Video) – Information Nigeria

#1
BBNaija season 3 “Double Wahala” housemate, Khloe revealed the qualities her potential husband must have during a conversation with fellow colleague, Alex and their mutual friends. The entrepreneur stated that she, can’t under any circumstances, marry a man, who doesn’t have atleast two expensive cars in his …

Khloe and Alex.jpeg

Read more via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/34bHHgk

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top