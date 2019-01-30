Entertainment “Impregnating my wife was not planned, I was dating before I met her” – John Dumelo – YabaLeftOnline

#1
Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo has spoken on his marriage to Gifty Mawunya Nkornu and has also opened up on the reports that his wife gave birth 6 months after they got married.

The actor and aspiring politician who was a guest on Yvonne Okoro’s cooking show ‘Dining with Cooks and Braggarts’ …



via YabaLeftOnline – http://bit.ly/2ThxxpH

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[64]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top