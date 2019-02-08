Entertainment “Its amazing what wonders an amazing bra can do” – Actress, Moyo Lawal says as she flaunts cleavage in new photo – YabaLeftOnline

#1
Outspoken Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal has said she’s gradually getting her mojo back and so, peeps should be very afraid, cause she’s coming with a full force.

The actress took to her page to share a cleavage baring photo of herself while stating that there are amazing wonders an amazing bra …



via YabaLeftOnline – http://bit.ly/2RKcoTz

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[103]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top