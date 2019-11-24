Celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani has jokingly revealed that former BBNaija housemate, Omashola is the reason her boyfriend broke up with her.
Recall Omashola has got full support from Toyin Lawani since he left the Big Brother Naija House.....
via 360Nobs.com – https://ift.tt/35mpkX8
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Recall Omashola has got full support from Toyin Lawani since he left the Big Brother Naija House.....
via 360Nobs.com – https://ift.tt/35mpkX8
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[48]