Politics “Why I Respect Buhari So Much” – PDP Governor – Naijaloaded

#1
A state governor elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has revealed why he respects President Muhammadu Buhari so much despite belonging to different political parties.

David Umahi, governor of Ebonyi State said he has much respect for …



Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2ML5Nrc

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[85]
Drealup

Drealup

Member
#2
#2
That doesn't stop you from going this year
 

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top