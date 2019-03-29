Politics ”I Will Leave Nigeria Better Than I Met It” – President Buhari Vows – Naijaloaded

#1
President Buhari on Friday in Abuja assured Christian leaders in the country of his commitment to leave Nigeria better than he met it in 2015.

He spoke while receiving the leadership of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) led by Rev Dr. …



Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2JSbDt1

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[77]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top