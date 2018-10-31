About 1000 ex-staff of the Nigeria Airways Limited have started receiving bank alerts for the part payment of their severance benefits.
The payment of the first batch is coming barely few days after the conclusion of the verification exercise held in the three zones of the country, including: …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2zhd1gn
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The payment of the first batch is coming barely few days after the conclusion of the verification exercise held in the three zones of the country, including: …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2zhd1gn
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]