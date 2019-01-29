The Nigeria Taekwondo Federation (NTF) says that 12 countries have confirmed their participation in the Nigeria International Taekwondo Open, holding from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10 in Abuja.
Chika Chukwumerije, a board member of the NTF in Lagos said that adequate arrangements have been put in place to …
Read more via P.M. News – http://bit.ly/2B73fPK
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Chika Chukwumerije, a board member of the NTF in Lagos said that adequate arrangements have been put in place to …
Read more via P.M. News – http://bit.ly/2B73fPK
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[90]