Metro 12 News Deaths, 553 new cases of #COVID19; Lagos-378 FCT-52 Delta-23 Edo-22 Rivers-14 - NCDC

Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
ese Metro COVID-19: Kano records three more deaths - Premium Times Metro News 0
Chinedu Iroka Metro NCDC Releases List Of States With Highest COVID-19 Deaths – Naijaloaded Metro News 0
ese Metro Coronavirus: Why Africa has least cases, deaths in the world – WHO - Daily post Metro News 0
Chinedu Iroka Metro Jigawa records 4 COVID-19 deaths as 32 patients get discharged – Legit.ng Metro News 0
Chinedu Iroka Metro Fear, Confusion In Katsina Over Rising Deaths Amid Coronavirus Pandemic – Sahara Reporters Metro News 0
Similar threads
Metro COVID-19: Kano records three more deaths - Premium Times
Metro NCDC Releases List Of States With Highest COVID-19 Deaths – Naijaloaded
Metro Coronavirus: Why Africa has least cases, deaths in the world – WHO - Daily post
Metro Jigawa records 4 COVID-19 deaths as 32 patients get discharged – Legit.ng
Metro Fear, Confusion In Katsina Over Rising Deaths Amid Coronavirus Pandemic – Sahara Reporters

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top