2016 can never be forgotten in a rush as events that unfold the scene shook the world and some personalities. The significance flows from the unprecedented political events to economic decline, gambling and fumbling. Here are 12 powerful losers in 2016. 1. Ibrahim Magu: DSS indictment and senate rejection has robbed him of legitimacy as an authentic anti-corruption Czar 2. Bola Tinubu: For failing to achieve some of his political moves after the 2015 general elections. 3. Babachir Lawal: Appointed Secretary to the Government of the Federation by Buhari on August 27, 2015. He was recently immersed in a scandal following the involvement of his company in alleged fraudulent contracts in the North-east reconstruction effort. Lawal has also been accused of diversion of funds meant for internally displaced persons in the North-east. He has denied the allegations. But the Senate has said he should resign or be sacked by Buhari. The president has directed the Attorney General to investigate the allegations. 4. Patience Jonathan: The wife of the former president, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, is really fighting the battle of her life. She has been accused of dishonest financial dealings during the tenure of her husband. The former first lady had owned up to being the owner of huge funds traced to some accounts that were frozen by EFCC. She is currently fighting to regain her accounts and avoid prosecution. 5. The Naira: The national currency, which exchanged for N305 per dollar at the official market weekend was sold for N490 at the parallel market was adjusted one of the worst currency in 2016. 6. The Economy: In 2016, the economy defied all efforts to keep it afloat and plunged into recession after contracting for two consecutive quarters within the year. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, the economy which recorded a negative gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 0.36 per cent in the first quarter of the year, contracted by 2.06 per cent in the second quarter. The economy worsened in the third quarter recording a negative GDP growth of 2.26 per cent. 7. Tunji Balogun (Tee billz): 2016 was a year that the former manager and husband of singer Tiwa Savage decided to hang his dirty linens outside. He went on a suicidal rant in a series of Instagram posts that drew the attention and intervention of friends and loved ones to prevent further damage. Tee Billz is yet to win the spot in the limelight but rumoured has it that he is back with the Singer wife. 8. Hilary Clinton: To the disappointment of the nearly 66 million people who cast their ballots for the US Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, her stunning and unexpected loss to Donald Trump makes her one of the biggest losers of 2016. 9. Yahya Jammeh: The Gambian dictator is certainly one of the losers of 2016 after a shock defeat in the Gambian elections last month. To make matters worse, he rejected the results of the election after initially conceding defeat. His decision has been condemned within his country, the sub-region the African continent and the world at large. 10. David Cameron: Former British Prime Minister gambled his political career on Brexit’s failure and lost in a major way the first stunning election of 2016 as the United Kingdom vote to leave the European Union. 11. Solomon Dalung: Barr. Dalung’s tenure as Sports minister has been beset by controversies, with the most prominent ones being those concerning the Olympic team to Brazil and the debacle that followed the Falcons victory at the African Women Championships. 12. Abdulmumin Jibrin: The whistleblower, who got it the wrong way and suspended by the House of Representatives. He sparked off controversy over budget padding by the National Assembly. He accused the Speaker of House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, and three principal officers of ‘padding’ the 2016 budget. - Culled From ThisDay