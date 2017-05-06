President Muhammadu Buhari’s ascension to power will mark two years on May 29, 2017.
The political campaign f Mr. Buhari has on the crest of fighting corruption, insecurity and revamping the economy, has made him stepped on toes majorly along the opposition lines.
Here are Big- men in the political space that President Buhari has torchlight his anti graft crusade on as compiled by Dailytrust newspaper
:
1. Former governor of Adamawa State, James Bala Ngilari
The anti-graft crusade of President Muhammadu Buhari scored a major goal in March, this year when Mr. Ngilari was surreptitiously investigated, taken to court where he was found guilty and sentenced for five years by a Federal High Court.
The prosecution had proved beyond reasonable doubt that Ngilari violated the Public Procurement Act of the state by awarding contracts for the procurement of 25 vehicles for his commissioners at the cost of N167 million without following due process.
2. Ex- Sule Gov Lamido
The former governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido was earlier this week remanded at the Kiyawa Prison over alleged “inciting statements” ahead of local government elections in Jigawa.
In July, 2015, the former Jigawa governor and his two sons, Aminu and Mustapha, were before a federal high court, for allegedly receiving N1.35 billion kickback from a government contractor. They were remanded in prison custody but later granted bail.
Like many other politicians, Lamido’s handlers attributed his arrests to his rising profile. Around this time in 2016, the former Jigawa State governor said he will vie for the presidency in 2019. “If my party (PDP) finds me worthy of the party’s presidential ticket to serve Nigeria, I will thank God and oblige,” he said.
3. Gabriel Suswam
A former governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswam, has been in detention of the Department of Security Services (DSS) since February 27, this year on alleged possession of some unlawful items said to be found at his property in Abuja. The items included firearms, several Certificates of Occupancy (C of Os), 23 luxury watches and 45 keys of various cars among others.
4. Babangida Aliyu
A Minna High Court on Wednesday, March 3 granted bail in the sum of N150 million to former Governor Babangida Aliyu of Niger who was also remanded in Minna prison for some days. He was charged alongside Umar Nasko, the Chief of Staff under his administration on a six-count charge of misappropriating N4.568 billion.
5. Sambo Dasuki
Ex-National Security Adviser (NSA) Sambo Dasuki has served the longest time in detention by any a Politically Exposed Person (PEP) held by the Buhari government. He was arrested in in November 2015 and for nineteen months now, has been held at the detention facility of the DSS headquarters in Abuja.
6. Alex Badeh
On March 2016 , a former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Marshal Alex Badeh was arrested and thereafter paraded at the Federal High Court in Abuja. He was arraigned for allegedly corruptly enriching himself with N3.9 billion.
Operatives of the EFCC had claimed they found over 1 million dollars in hidden safes during a search at the house and he was later sent to Kuje prison.
7. El-Zakzaky
The Leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, has been in detention since 14th December, 2015 when men of the Nigerian Army raided his house in Gyellesu following his members’ altercation with the convoy of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai.
8. Nnamdi Kanu
The self-styled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, who is facing charges bordering on treasonable felony, equally got a taste of jail time before he was granted bail just over a week ago. He was arrested on 14th October, 2015 over alleged treasonable felony.
9. Musiliu Obanikoro
A former minister of state for defence, were taken into custody by the EFCC and DSS but later released
Others are:
10. . Ex-ministers Bala Mohammed,
11. Fani Kayode
12. Nenadi Usman
13. Reuben Abati
