Submit Post Advertise

Sports 13 Things You Can Buy In Nigeria With Neymar's Transfer Fee

Discussion in 'Sports News' started by Samguine, Aug 3, 2017 at 8:14 AM. Views count: 178

Tags:
  1. Samguine

    Samguine Social Member Curators

    Brazilian football superstar Neymar is leaving Spanish club Barcelona and moving to Paris St-Germain in France and is set to burst the transfer record fee with a whooping €222m.

    ney.jpg

    That equates to £198m or $262m. In Naira, that is around 96940000000 Naira. N96.9bn.

    What can you do with that type of money in this country?

    1. Not much, but you can sponsor the 2017 budget of any of these 4 Nigerian states, Ekiti with N93bn, Gombe N69bn, Nasarawa N67bn or Yobe N69.3bn and still be a multi billionaire

    2. Pay the salary of 449,000 workers for a year at 18k minimum wage

    3. There are about 10 planes in the presidential fleet. The Boeing Business Jet, which is also known as the Airforce 1, costs approximately $80m. You could help president Buhari reduce the cost of governance by copping that and have some change left. The change can buy two other choppers in the presidential fleet

    4. Scholarships for over 27000 students in Covenant University for 4 years each

    5. Over 414,000 Samsung Galaxy S8 phones at 243k each

    6. 52 plots of land in Banana Island plot at $5m each

    7. Over 1000 Rolls Royce Ghost luxury vehicles at $250,000 each

    8. 121,000 Toyata Camry (Pencil Light) vehicles at 800k each

    9. 5 million bags of rice

    10. 51 million cartons of Indomie Chicken noodles

    11. 28 million packs of Domino pizza

    12. 646 million bags of sachet water (pure water)

    13. 969 million bottles of plastic Coke


    If you had that type of money, what would you buy? :)
     
    Last edited: Aug 3, 2017 at 8:22 AM
    Samguine, Aug 3, 2017 at 8:14 AM
    #1
    • Like Like x 1



    Comments

  2. curator

    curator Administrator Curators

    The presidency :)
     
    curator, Aug 3, 2017 at 8:18 AM
    #2
    • Funny Funny x 1
  3. Samguine

    Samguine Social Member Curators

    @siteadmin Would you sell me Nigerian Bulletin for $262m? :)
     
    Samguine, Aug 3, 2017 at 8:23 AM
    #3
    • Funny Funny x 1
  4. siteadmin

    siteadmin Administrator

    Do they want the children too? :)

    I think you can buy all Nigerian media assets put together for that sir.
     
    siteadmin, Aug 3, 2017 at 8:25 AM
    #4
    • Funny Funny x 1
  5. Oloche Moses Okwori

    Oloche Moses Okwori New Member

    How may litres of fuel can it buy? lol
     
    Oloche Moses Okwori, Aug 3, 2017 at 8:36 AM
    #5