Barcelona have confirmed that Neymar has informed the club of his desire to leave for PSG, after missing training on Wednesday, and have demanded that the French club pay his full €222 million release clause. The Brazil international arrived at the Blaugrana's training ground, only to leave a short while later as he bid farewell to his team-mates. The club confirmed the development with a short message on Twitter that read: "Neymar Jr. has been given permission not to attend training." Barcelona later followed up with an official statement on their website, which read: “FC Barcelona returned to training this Wednesday morning after the American tour, the first part of a double session at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper. “Before the morning session began, Neymar Jr. informed those present of his wish to leave the Club and was therefore given permission to miss training and resolve his future.” Barca issued a further statement later in the afternoon, insisting that the player will not be sold for less than his €222m buyout clause.