A boat carrying 150 People across River Niger reportedly broke into pieces killing 7 people. NAN reports that 133 persons are currently missing and 7 others are in the hospital. The accident occurred when the boat hit a branch of tree in the water and capsized. The people in the boar were traders from a market in Kebbi State. Coordinator of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), in-charge of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara States, Alhaji Sulaiman Muhammad, has confirmed the incident. “As soon as we had got the hint of the mishap, we put a call to the Nigerian Inland Waterways Authority to help rescue the missing passengers. “All the people on board were missing, but as rescue and search continue wide and deep of the river intensified, 14 people have been discovered; seven died and seven have been taken to Ngaski Hospital,” he said.